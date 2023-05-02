The Pridnestrovian authorities handed over to Kiev information about a man detained in the unrecognized republic on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack, but the Ukrainian side did not respond to this, PMR Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev said in an interview with Izvestia.

“As far as I know from the materials of the case, the detainee was not directly an employee of the SBU, but was recruited by the special services of Ukraine. He was not alone, there were a number of accomplices, accomplices, some of them were also detained and give confessions. And, as a matter of fact, we have informed the Ukrainian side through diplomatic channels, we have done this more than once. And, of course, we urged Ukraine to make every effort to prevent tension. No, we don’t see any reaction from Kyiv in this part, ”Ignatiev said.

In early March, the Pridnestrovian special services announced the prevention of major terrorist attacks, which, according to the Ministry of State Security of the PMR, were being prepared, including against officials of the republic. Local media wrote that the terrorists planned to blow up the car with 8 kg of hexogen, it was supposed to explode “at the moment of passing by one of the Pridnestrovian officials.” The head of the PMR, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said that all those detained in the case of preparing a terrorist attack are connected with the SBU.

“Moldova is actively armed with NATO weapons”