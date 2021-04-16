The Russian Foreign Ministry named the consequence of the US policy due to the “containment” of Moscow, stating that this would lead to the degradation of bilateral relations. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They noted that Washington probably does not want to put up with the fact that in the new geopolitical realities there is no place for unilateral dictatorship, but for the bankrupt scenarios of “containing Moscow.” “The United States continues to make a shortsighted bet, fraught with only further degradation of Russian-American relations,” the Foreign Ministry said.

US President Joe Biden signed a decree on April 15 introducing new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign states.

The next day, April 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of retaliatory sanctions against the United States. Moscow will expel 10 American diplomats, take measures to end the hiring of Russian and third-country nationals to the US embassy or consulate general, and prohibit American diplomats from traveling outside their places of base.