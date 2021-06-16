Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that an important outcome of the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden was the confirmation of the inadmissibility of nuclear war. He told about this in an interview with Kommersant.

According to him, in recent years, Moscow has experienced fears about Washington’s readiness to adhere to the only possible and sensible, if we talk about a responsible attitude to the fate of the world, the position, which is that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it cannot be untied. At the same time, Ryabkov stressed that in this case it is not a figure of speech or lofty words, but an actual state of affairs.

The Russian diplomat also explained that when Moscow and Washington returned to a direct, concrete and understandable formula for interaction in this area, they experienced a feeling of “inner confidence.” He added that both countries now have a starting point. In a large political sense and in a purely practical sense, this is an important outcome of the summit, he summed up.

Earlier it was reported that after bilateral talks in Geneva, the leaders of the two countries made a joint statement, which says that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed. It is noted that in order to prevent this in the future, Russia and the United States will launch a bilateral dialogue on strategic stability.

The meeting of the Russian and American presidents took place on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders talked for three and a half hours.