Former top manager of Lukoil Valentin Ivanov by court order, he will give half of his capital to his ex-wife, whom he divorced 20 years ago. How is this possible?

Weddings with models and divorces

As a child, Ivanov played a cameo role in the Soviet comedy “Seven Old Men and One Girl” (1968). But he did not continue his acting career, but he rose to the top manager of the Lukoil corporation.

Valentin Ivanov (center) as a naughty boy in the film Seven Old Men and One Girl.

The townsfolk do not know much about the labor achievements of the former oil worker. But 58-year-old Ivanov is known for loud weddings and scandalous divorces.

From the first wife Elena he lived for 15 years. Six more were pending trial since their divorce in 2000. At that time, both spouses worked in Singapore, therefore, the divorce documents were issued at the Embassy of the Russian Federation. The couple have a child.

Ivanov’s second wife became model from Yekaterinburg Alena Filinkova… The bride was 31 years younger. Filinkova gave Valentina daughter Sofia… The marriage was dissolved in July 2015.

The ex-oilman concluded the third marriage with a 17-year-old model Liza Adamenko… Their union also did not last long. Subsequently, Adamenko told the media that her husband was a tyrant and even beat her.

Ivanov was expected to be disappointed not only on the personal front. In the spring of 2014, he received a subpoena. It turned out that his first wife filed for divorce, alimony, determination of who the child would live with, and division of property.

The businessman was surprised – he divorced his first wife 14 years ago! In an interview with the media, Ivanov called the actions of the ex-wife a fraud – they say, she received a second marriage certificate somewhere and went to court with him.

Revenge of your ex?

AiF.ru found the case of the “former” on the official website of the Presnensky District Court of Moscow…

The plaintiff was a businessman who demanded from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to compensate him for a million-dollar damage, that is, a round sum that the former had sued him as alimony.

From civil case No. 2-1761 / 2019

“Due to the illegal actions of the employees of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Singapore, who improperly completed the documents with violations of the terms and procedure for their registration, the plaintiff’s property acquired after July 20, 2000 automatically acquired the regime of common joint property of the spouses, and was subsequently reclaimed equal to the former wife of the plaintiff. Thus, the plaintiff suffered damage in the amount of 121.242.985 RUB. 50 kopecks, since this amount is 1/2 share of the total value of the plaintiff’s property, which was acquired after July 20, 2000 ”.

The case file says that the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Singapore registered the divorce act on July 20, 2000. But 14 years later, in 2014, Elena Ivanova annulled the divorce through the court.

So it happened that his first wife began to claim all the property of Ivanov after the divorce. How is this possible?

“The ex-wife said in court: show me the handwritten statement on the basis of which we filed for divorce, where are the copies of these documents? – the businessman explained the situation. – According to Russian laws, they are stored for up to ten years, then destroyed. These documents are no more! On this basis, the Moscow City Court makes a decision in her favor. “

According to Valentin Ivanov, there are hundreds of men like him who signed at the embassy of other countries, and then divorced. And they are all at risk.

As a result, the former top manager lost the case.

“To satisfy the claims of Ivanov Valentin Albertovich against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Russian Embassy in the Republic of Singapore for the recovery of moral damage, damage, legal costs, – to refuse,” – written in the decision.

Ivanov lost not only millions of rubles, but also elite real estate in Moscow and Singapore – she passed into the possession of his first wife.

Now the Russian runs his business in Singapore, spends money on charity, for which the authorities of this country offered him citizenship. And in love affairs, he seems to have decided to pause.