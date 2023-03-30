The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the importance of prior planning before traveling to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan, calling on UAE citizens to register in the “Nusuk” application to book an appointment and obtain a permit to perform Umrah and view the travel instructions page on the Ministry’s website and review the requirements and procedures. Entering and verifying the validity of the passport that covers the travel period, provided that the validity is not less than six months.

The Ministry urged citizens of the country wishing to travel to register in the “My presence” service, and to register all family members through the official website of the Ministry www.mofaic.gov.ae or the Ministry’s smart application “UAEMOFAIC”, as the service enables the Ministry and its missions abroad to communicate with them. In emergencies and crises while they are traveling and abroad to provide assistance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that it provides an emergency line service 0097180024 around the clock for UAE citizens abroad, in order to communicate in emergency cases, and a service to issue an electronic return document in the event of loss, theft, damage, or expiration of the Emirati passport, or in the event of a birth outside the country. The state so that the citizen can return to the state lands, which can be obtained through the ministry’s website or its smart application.

On the other hand, the Ministry advised citizens of the country, during travel, not to carry and display large amounts of cash in public places, and to keep an electronic copy of their official documents, in order to ensure their safety.