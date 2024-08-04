Ryabkov: The time of Moscow’s unilateral concessions is in the past

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov ruled out unilateral concessions by Moscow on the Ukrainian issue. On the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” the diplomat stressed that it is only possible to reach an agreement on a piecemeal basis.

According to him, the time of unilateral concessions is irrevocably in the past. “Never in the future, even in the best possible scenario in our relations with NATO, with the EU, which is hard to imagine now, but even in these situations, will no unilateral concessions from our side be granted to the West,” he said.

Ryabkov stressed that Moscow will not make any concessions or gifts to appease Washington. If the US again tries to impose something unilaterally beneficial on Russia, there will be no agreements. “You can only negotiate when it’s a ‘good deal’; the Americans understand this kind of conversation well,” he said.

At the same time, Ryabkov noted that Moscow and Washington were able to avoid a spiral of escalation, since the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Andrei Belousov sent a corresponding warning to the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin.