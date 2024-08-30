Ambassador Evdokimov: The amount of Western aid to Kyiv has exceeded $200 billion

The total amount of Western aid to Kyiv since the beginning of the conflict has exceeded $200 billion. The amount of all foreign support for Ukraine in monetary terms was named in a conversation with RIA Novosti Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov.

“Western aid to the Kyiv regime has already exceeded 200 billion dollars. Unfortunately, American weapons are already being used to the fullest extent [при ударах Вооруженных сил Украины] “on civilian objects on Russian territory,” the diplomat said.

He added that in the West, aid to Ukraine is perceived primarily as an investment in weakening Russia.

In the interview, Yevdokimov also explained the nature of anti-Russian sanctions. According to him, Western restrictions are an attempt to take revenge for the fact that the situation in Ukraine is not developing according to the scenario of Washington and Brussels.