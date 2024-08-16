Zakharova: Ukrainian Armed Forces used HIMARS to attack civilian targets near Kursk

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) likely used HIMARS to attack civilian targets in the Kursk region. Her words were published on website departments.

Zakharova emphasized that the department had already reported today on a number of terrorist attacks that were carried out by the Ukrainian side on Russian territory.

“In particular, for the first time, the Kursk region was hit by Western-made rockets, probably American HIMARS,” she emphasized.

The diplomat recalled that as a result of the attack on the bridge across the Seim River in the Glushkovsky District, it was completely destroyed. She noted that those responsible “will be severely punished.”

On Friday, August 16, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a bridge across the Seim River, leaving part of the Glushkovsky District without a crossing. A counter-terrorist operation is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.