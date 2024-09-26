MFA: Moscow hopes that the US is smart enough not to allow Kyiv to strike deep into Russia

Russia hopes that the US authorities will have enough sense not to give Ukraine permission to strike Western long-range weapons deep into Russian territory, the agency reported. RIA Novosti Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin stated during the UN General Assembly.

According to him, the consequences of Washington’s permission for such strikes are “obvious to everyone.” “I would like to believe that the American side will have enough intelligence and reason not to let things get to this point,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin reported that Washington is actively discussing the issue of lifting the ban on Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory. He noted that today the Senate’s main task in the Ukraine issue is to maintain financial and military support for Kyiv from both parties.

Earlier, former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas MacGregor said that Volodymyr Zelensky came to the United States to drag the country into a war with Russia. According to him, during his visit, the Ukrainian leader intends to obtain permission to strike with long-range weapons deep into Russia.