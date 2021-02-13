The Russian Foreign Ministry explained the departure of several Russian diplomats from London by a planned rotation. The information appeared on the Telegram channel departments…

This is the rotation of the diplomatic staff, which is the norm, the Foreign Ministry noted. “It is not a norm that diplomatic workers are forced to visit in groups, because our Western partners, including Great Britain, have introduced the so-called complex visa exchange,” it was reported. Instead of regularly renewing and replacing employees, lists are formed, which are then agreed upon by both parties.

Earlier in the Telegram channels, information appeared that the departure of 10 families of employees of the Russian embassy is associated with the upcoming UK sanctions.

Russia is ready to break off relations with the European Union if Brussels imposes sanctions on sensitive sectors of the Russian economy. This was announced on February 12 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.