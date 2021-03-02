The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has identified 10 types of certificates and personal documents that individuals can apply for attestation in the Customer Happiness Centers (attestation centers) within the country, which are: educational certificates, medical certificates, experience certificates, birth and death certificates, marriage and divorce contracts, certificate for whom it concerns The order, work contracts, passport copies, dependency certificate, determination of inheritance (inheritance), and special and general power of attorney.

And it identified 12 types of commercial contracts and agreements that companies and institutions can apply for ratification, which are: Board meeting minutes decision, commercial licenses, company incorporation contract, undertaking certificate to open or close a company, commercial registry, power of attorney to bring labor, contracts to bring labor, transaction contracts Umrah and Hajj, commercial agencies, approval of the financial budget, registration of a new product, registration of a trademark.

She emphasized that the time it takes to complete the service of attestation of official papers, certificates and commercial invoices, is 12 minutes in the event of visiting the centers, and from three to five working days if the delivery service is chosen within the country, and the attestation fee is 150 dirhams for certificates, and 2000 dirhams for commercial documents.

She stated that the document to be certified must be certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country from which the document was issued, and the UAE mission in this country if the document was issued from outside the country, but if the document was issued from inside the UAE, it must be certified by the authority The official concerned with the approval and certification of the document.

She called on the customers to ensure that the document issuing authority has stamped before applying for the authentication service, pointing out that it is possible to visit the ministry’s website to apply for the smart authentication service request for both personal and commercial documents, or choose the mail service or visit the customer happiness centers after booking the appointment with the necessity. Bring the required original documents and payment receipt number to complete the attestation procedures.

She explained that the process of attesting the official papers goes through a number of procedures, namely: checking the invoice, ensuring the validity of the stamp and signature, informing the customer of the transaction fees and requesting the payment card from him, entering the certification body in the electronic authentication system, printing the electronic poster and pasting it on the certificate, then a service employee Clients sign the sticker, and finally, the certificate will be delivered to the dealer after ratifying it.

She pointed out that the application for legalization of papers can be submitted through the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation https://www.mofaic.gov.ae, and the smart phone application (UAE MOFAIC), the country’s missions abroad.

The ministry stated that attestation is a procedure indicating the validity of the stamp and signature of the document or document, whether issued by the state or from outside it.

Regarding the number of documents that individuals can submit in one application, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation clarified that one or more documents can be submitted for service as long as the documents follow the same group, so multiple documents can be submitted for certification purposes. The Ministry provides a special service for customers with special needs, with the aim of providing an excellent and fast service for attesting their documents without the need to enter the ratification centers.





