Zakharova declared the German Foreign Ministry's phobia due to its refusal to call Putin president

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to the refusal of the German Foreign Ministry to call Vladimir Putin president in official documents after being re-elected to the position for the fifth time.

Earlier, the official representative of the German Foreign Ministry, Sebastian Fischer, said that the department will begin to call Putin in documents only by his last name without indicating his position. “The same way we did it in the past – Putin,” he noted. At the same time, on the website of the diplomatic department, Putin is listed as the President of Russia.

Zakharova reported memory loss and acute phobias to the German Foreign Ministry. “Call the doctors at Werderscher Markt, 1 (address of the German Foreign Ministry – Lenta.ru note) – memory loss and acute phobias,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova noted that Russia should not pay attention to the decision of the German Foreign Ministry.

We understand that time will pass now, and what they are not going to do today, they will do tomorrow one way or another. No matter how the elections were held, they still would not have recognized them because of Crimea, because of four more annexed territories. They do not consider our president to be a president because of such nuances; in their opinion, he cannot be one. But we elected the president within the country, and it's up to us to decide

Svetlana Zhurova First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

The West expressed dissatisfaction with the elections in Russia

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, believes that the Russian presidential elections were allegedly held in a “limited political environment.”

According to him, “an alarming increase in the number of violations of political rights and freedoms” allegedly prevented a number of candidates from running. He emphasized that the European Union refuses to recognize elections in Crimea, Sevastopol, as well as new regions of Russia.

The elections took place in an environment of shrinking political space. This deprived Russian voters of real choice and significantly limited their access to reliable information. Josep Borrell EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

The official representative of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, Valentin Klivaz, said that the department condemns Russia’s decision “to hold so-called elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.”

We also regret that the OSCE was not invited to Russia to observe the elections as part of its mandate Valentin KlivazSpokesperson for the Swiss Foreign Ministry

National security adviser to the American leader Jake Sullivan also commented on the results of the presidential elections in Russia. According to him, the reality is that Putin is the president of Russia. He added that the United States will act on this basis. “But this reality does not negate the fact that the elections did not meet the criteria of freedom and democracy,” he emphasized.

Deputy head of the US State Department press service Vedant Patel, in turn, emphasized that the United States will not congratulate Putin on his victory, since, according to the White House, the elections in Russia were neither free nor fair.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili expressed dissatisfaction with the holding of Russian presidential elections on the territory of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

It is completely unacceptable and illegal to hold elections for the President of the Russian Federation in the occupied regions of Georgia. This once again grossly violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and is completely contrary to international norms

Salome Zurabishvili President of Georgia

The Polish Foreign Ministry noted that the presidential elections in Russia cannot be considered legal, free and fair.

The Kremlin called US assessments of the elections in Russia predictable

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is not ready to listen to US assessments of the past presidential elections. He noted that the United States is a country that is de facto at war with Russia, so one should not expect any other assessments from Washington.

We strongly disagree with this assessment. Speaking to reporters late yesterday evening, the Russian President said that such assessments are quite expected and predictable. Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

Peskov added that the verbal balancing act of the United States will not be able to diminish Putin’s victory and shake the faith of Russian citizens in him.

The Russian leader's press secretary also called calls not to recognize the legitimacy of the presidential elections absurd.