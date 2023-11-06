Russian Foreign Ministry: agreements with NATO in the field of arms control are now impossible

At present, agreements with NATO members in the field of arms control are impossible, stated Russian Foreign Ministry.

The department emphasized that the alliance countries have clearly demonstrated their inability to negotiate. They also added that to restore dialogue with Moscow, NATO will have to return to “constructive and realistic positions.” “The corresponding dialogue could be revived as part of efforts to form a new European security system that meets the interests of Russia and all other countries that reject the dictates of the West,” the report says.

Earlier it became known about Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). At midnight on Tuesday, November 7, the procedure for the country’s withdrawal from the agreement was completed.