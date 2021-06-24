The deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Ryabkov, said that the department had condemned London’s actions in the situation with the destroyer Defender in the Black Sea. His words convey RIA News…

“If our colleagues do not understand what the borders of Russia are, we can bomb,” the diplomat emphasized. He noted that Moscow is outraged by the position of Great Britain.

Prior to that, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the Ministry of Defense and the British Embassy of lying about the circumstances of the incident. “I would like to advise the British partners: next time you want to“ peacefully enter ”, knock,” she stressed.

On June 23, the British destroyer Defender crossed the Russian border at 11:52 and entered the territorial waters off Cape Fiolent for three kilometers. According to the Russian military, the destroyer was warned about the use of weapons in the event of a border violation. The Russian border patrol ship carried out warning fire twice, the Su-24M carried out warning bombing along the path of the destroyer. At 12:23 the Defender left the Russian waters.

The British Ministry of Defense said that the destroyer made an innocent passage in the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law. The ministry also denied information that warning shots were fired by the Russian side.