Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov: the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine is a surprise
Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov called the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine a surprise. This is reported by Interfax.
“Yes, this is such an unexpected aggravation. If we had expected this, we would not have allowed this,” he said.
