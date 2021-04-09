Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova commented on the request of US President Joe Biden to allocate $ 715 billion to the Pentagon to contain Moscow and Beijing. She expressed her opinion on Facebook…

According to her, the White House has announced the price of “Russophobia and Sinophobia.” “Breaking relations with Russia and China will cost US taxpayers an additional $ 715 billion. And this is with the US government debt, which in September 2020 rose to $ 26.9 trillion, ”wrote Zakharova.

Joe Biden previously asked Congress for $ 715 billion for the Pentagon. According to the budget proposals of the White House, these funds are planned to be spent, among other things, on containing the threat allegedly emanating from China and Russia.