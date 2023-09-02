Zakharova doubted the effectiveness of the new UN proposals on the grain deal

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the information in the media about the new UN proposals on the grain deal, said she doubted their effectiveness. She wrote about it in her Telegram-channel.

“Earlier, all this was also “implied”, but it never worked,” the diplomat noted.

On September 2, the Turkish Anadolu agency reported that a new package of UN proposals for a grain deal involves reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT and unfreezing the assets of Russian companies.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised the new initiatives of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres on the grain deal, noting that there are no guarantees for Moscow.