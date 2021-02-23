The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the situation with the blocking of allegedly Russian Twitter accounts still needs to be sorted out.

According to her, millions of users can fall under this formulation. RIA News…

“We will deal with the grounds for blocking and give an expert opinion,” Zakharova said.

Earlier, Twitter announced the removal of 100 allegedly “Russian” accounts that undermine faith in NATO and try to influence the US and EU.

Recall that the Twitter account of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control was previously blocked. It was subsequently unblocked.

In January, Twitter also blocked accounts of the Venezuelan parliament and the Chinese embassy in the United States.