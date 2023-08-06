The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the citizens of the country to adhere to the decision banning travel to Lebanon, as it stated through its official account on social media that “in order to preserve the safety of the citizens of the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the importance of adhering to the previously issued decision banning the travel of UAE citizens to Lebanon.” On the importance of citizens communicating in emergency cases via the number (0097180024) in my presence service.