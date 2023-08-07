The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the country’s citizens to adhere to the travel ban to Lebanon.

And she stated, through her official account on social media, that in order to preserve the safety of the country’s citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the importance of adhering to the previously issued decision to prevent UAE citizens from traveling to Lebanon.

It also stresses the importance of citizens communicating in emergency cases via the number (0097180024) in the “My presence” service.