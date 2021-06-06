Placing the contour of the country with the image of Crimea included in it on the uniform of the Ukrainian national football team is a “desperate action”, said the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, whose words are quoted TASS…

“The Ukrainian football team in its uniform annexed the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Crimea. The explanation is as metaphysical as the desperate artistic action itself – supposedly this should give the players strength, “added Zakharova.

Earlier, the Ukrainian national team published the form in which it will perform at the upcoming European Championship. It shows a map of the country, which also includes the Crimean peninsula.