The Russian Foreign Ministry called the obstruction of the EU countries to the export of Russian grain their goal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in its TelegramThe channel reported that the countries of the European Union (EU), contrary to their statements about their lack of intention to interfere with the supply of agricultural and food products from Russia, interfere with the access of Russian grain to world markets. The department called this situation the goal of the EU, and not a consequence of sanctions against Moscow.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that the West accuses Russia of allegedly using wheat to advance its geopolitical interests and promises to increase efforts to counter this. Also, according to Western states, Moscow uses gas and fertilizers. The department pointed out the contradictory nature of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who at the same time calls for “with greater determination” to fight the use of wheat by Russia as a political tool, while noting that EU anti-Russian sanctions are not directed against supplies of domestic food and fertilizers.

“It is becoming clear that creating obstacles to the access of Russian grain to world markets, including to countries most in need, is not a “side effect” of sanctions, but one of their goals,” the ministry concluded.

Earlier, the director of the analytics department of the Russian Grain Union (RGU), Elena Tyurina, announced an increase in purchases of Russian wheat by African countries.