The Foreign Ministry called the US declaration of Russia a “sponsor of terrorism” crossing the point of no return

Director of the North America Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Darchiev in an interview TASS said that Western countries, led by the United States, have already “trampled international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.” He called the likely consequences of declaring Russia a “country-sponsor of terrorism.” According to him, if Washington continues to pursue such a destructive policy, it may cross the point of no return, which will likely lead to the severing of diplomatic relations with Moscow.

In this context, I will mention the legislative initiative now being discussed in Congress to declare Russia a “country sponsor of terrorism.” If it is implemented, it will mean that Washington has crossed the point of no return with the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, down to their downgrading and even rupture. American side warned See also Inflation in the US fell to 8.5% in July Alexander Darchiev Director of the North American Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

visa war

Darchiev also accused the US authorities of spinning the flywheel of the “visa war”. He stressed that their actions affect not only diplomatic workers, but also Russian citizens.

Through the fault of Washington, the flywheel of the “visa war” has been launched, affecting not only diplomats, but also ordinary citizens. Obtaining an American visa requires incredible efforts, including a trip to obtain it in other countries. Refusal to issue visas in Moscow under the pretext of a shortage of personnel is a purely domestic American decision Alexander Darchiev Director of the North American Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

The representative of the Foreign Ministry noted that Russian diplomats who work in the United States experience exactly the same personnel shortage, but at the same time provide consular services in full, regardless of the applicant’s citizenship. He urged Americans to take the opportunity to reconsider their attitude to this issue, to take the initiative and correct the current situation.

Washington’s support for Kyiv

A senior US Department of Defense official said that the country does not tell Ukraine how it should act in matters of warfare on its territory. He emphasized that Kyiv itself chooses targets for attacks, and the United States only supplies the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the necessary “defense means”.

The representative of the American administration, in turn, explained that the state would not recognize the accession of Donbass to Russia. He added that Washington has evidence that statements about the desire of residents of the Donbass republics to become citizens of Russia are false, which, according to him, would become evident in the event of a “fair and fair” referendum, which Moscow is allegedly unable to arrange. .

The official clarified that if Russia still recognizes the inclusion of the regions of Ukraine into its composition, this will seriously complicate the prospects for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict, and the West will respond to this “quickly and harshly.” He also pointed out that the inclusion of Ukrainian territories in Russia is contrary to the Charter of the United Nations (UN).