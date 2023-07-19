Zakharova: the UN has three more months to fulfill the memorandum with Russia on the export of grain

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, recalled that the UN still has time to fulfill the memorandum with Moscow on the export of Russian grain and fertilizers. The corresponding statement did broadcast on Sputnik radio.

“The UN has three more months to be able to implement [меморандума], achieving concrete results. Therefore, it is now necessary not to run to the microphones of the UN Secretariat, but to use these three months to achieve concrete results,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova also called the condition for Russia’s return to the discussion of the grain deal. According to her, this can happen if “there are concrete results” on the implementation of the memorandum.

On July 17, it became known about the termination of the agreements on the Black Sea Grain Initiative. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, the part concerning Russia has not yet been completed. Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed other options for grain supplies with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.