Zakharova: Russia will participate in the grain deal with its equal implementation

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the country would take part in the grain deal only if the other parties equally fulfill their terms. She reported this in broadcast TV channel “Russia-1”.

When asked about the possibility of extending the grain deal, the diplomat replied: “If this agreement, which has obligations of the parties, and not the obligations of only one side and goading and machinations on the other side, if this agreement is equal, then we have always fulfilled our part and are going to fulfill in all agreements.”

Zakharova added that Russia would withdraw from participation if the deal again became “another scam”. “If this is another attempt to pull out what they need and forget everything else, and we have seen these examples even in the food deal, then I’m sorry,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said that the grain deal could cease to exist if Western countries do not change their position towards Russia.