The summons of Russian ambassadors to Poland and Great Britain is a chain reaction of NATO countries in support of US sanctions. This was announced on Thursday, April 15, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“The chain reaction of NATO countries in support of US sanctions is a sign of a vicious bloc discipline, when decisions are made not on the basis of real facts, but on command, demonstrating pseudo-solidarity. This is not solidarity or even campaigning. This is a vassalage of the 21st century “, – quotes Zakharova TASS…

In turn, the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Vladimir Dzhabarov, said that Poland would receive a tough response to the announcement of Russian diplomats persona non grata. He noted that Poland “pushes any American action” against the Russian Federation.

On the same day, the Polish Foreign Ministry reported that three Russian diplomats had been declared persona non grata in the country. It was reported that the basis for this decision was the violation by Russian diplomats of the “conditions of diplomatic status” and the fact that the diplomats “acted to the detriment of the republic.”

Prior to this, the Polish ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreev to the Foreign Ministry. According to the PAP agency, the ambassador was summoned in connection with the introduction of new sanctions by the United States against the Russian Federation and the situation on the border with Ukraine.

In addition, in the UK, Russian ambassador Andrei Kelin was summoned to the Foreign Office to discuss the SolarWinds cyberattack attributed to the Russian Federation. It was reported that the situation in Ukraine was also the cause of the challenge.

The call to the ministries of diplomats was preceded by the imposition of US sanctions against Russia. US President Joe Biden signed a decree on April 15 introducing new anti-Russian sanctions.

In addition, it became known about the expulsion of ten employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow would resolutely respond to the new sanctions imposed by Washington. The department added that the sanctions course of the American side does not meet the interests of the peoples of the two states.