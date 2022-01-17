Russia’s proposals for security guarantees are not a threat, they are just a warning. About this in an interview with the newspaper “Kommersant” declared Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko.

“We are not talking about ultimatums or threats from our side. We don’t threaten anyone. We warn,” the diplomat said.

Grushko called the position of the Russian side understandable and predictable. “And we clearly stated it, now we are waiting for the same honest reaction,” the deputy minister concluded.

Earlier, the Deputy Foreign Minister said that Russia would take measures to fend off the threat to its security by military means, if it fails to make it political. According to him, Russia has a set of military-technical measures, legal, which Moscow is ready to apply if it feels a real threat to security.