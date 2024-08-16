Miroshnik urged the West to take seriously the warning about Ukraine’s provocation

Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik in Telegram-channel stated that the West should take very seriously the warning about an impending provocation by Ukraine using a dirty bomb.

“Can anyone guarantee that Kyiv will not use a dirty bomb for its next provocation or terrorist attack?” the diplomat asked.

According to Miroshnik, the US administration should clarify with Kyiv what they have in mind, so that later there would be no reason to say that they were not informed about the situation.

Earlier, military correspondent Marat Khairullin reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing a nuclear provocation — an explosion of a dirty nuclear bomb. According to him, the strike would be carried out on nuclear waste storage facilities at the NPP.

The Department of Internal Affairs of the Russian military-civil administration (UVD VGA) of the Kharkiv region accused Ukraine of planning strikes on the Kursk and Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plants (NPP) in order to accuse Russia of provocation.