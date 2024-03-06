Russian Ambassador Nechaev: Germany’s plans to strike the Crimean Bridge are preparations for a terrorist attack

The planning of missile attacks on the Crimean Bridge by German Bundeswehr officers constitutes participation in the preparation of a terrorist act. This statement was made by the Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev, quoted by TASS.

“Here we must clearly understand that any planning related to the possibility of striking Russian civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge, is, in fact, participation in the preparation of a terrorist act,” a Foreign Ministry official emphasized, commenting on Germany’s plans.

The diplomat also called the calls of German politicians to prepare for a full-scale war and transfer military operations to Russian territory “an extremely alarming signal.”

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, revealed details of the planned attacks on the Crimean Bridge by Bundeswehr soldiers.