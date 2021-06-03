Disconnection of Russia from the interbank SWIFT system will lead to losses for the company in financial and image terms. So the possible consequences were assessed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Pankin in an interview with RIA News…

According to him, in Russia a lot of payments are made through this system. Including payment of debts, payments for goods flows and others. “There should be a reason for such a draconian measure to be introduced. This reason should outweigh those material losses, inconveniences, image losses for SWIFT, and SWIFT is a cooperative, ”Pankin explained.

Earlier, the head of VTB bank Andrei Kostin said that he did not consider disconnecting Russia from the interbank system possible. According to him, this will require the involvement of the governments of European countries.

The call to disconnect Russia from SWIFT was earlier made by the largest faction of the European Parliament – the European People’s Party (EPP). However, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, later admitted that this is not within the EU’s purview.