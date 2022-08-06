The Foreign Ministry called populist the demand of the Ambassador of Ukraine Prystaiko to return the property of the USSR

The demands voiced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadim Prystasko to Russia for the return of part of the foreign property of the USSR are populist in nature. This is how they were assessed in the information and press department of the Russian Foreign Ministry in an interview with RBC.

The department recalled that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, it was Russia that assumed obligations to pay the external state debt of the USSR and eventually paid it off without resorting to the help of Ukraine or other former Soviet republics. Thus, Moscow has ownership rights to Soviet assets located abroad.

“We consider this issue as finally settled, the results of the re-registration of Soviet foreign real estate to the Russian Federation are not subject to revision,” the department said, adding that the statements of the Ukrainian side on this topic are unfounded.

Earlier, Prystaiko said that Kyiv is demanding that Moscow return at least a third of the foreign property of the USSR, which turned out to be in Russia after it assumed the debts of the Soviet Union. In response, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin advised Kyiv to pay a third of the debts of the Soviet Union before raising such a question.