The Russian authorities have not yet made a decision on whether a COVID-19 vaccination certificate is needed to obtain an entry visa. This was announced on Tuesday, February 2 “RIA News” Ivan Volynkin, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The decision to introduce a requirement for the mandatory presentation of a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 by foreign citizens when applying for a Russian visa has not been made, currently Russian legislation does not contain such a prescription. <…> It is not yet known whether the requirements for the presentation of such certificates by foreign citizens to enter the Russian Federation will be introduced, ”he said in an interview with the agency.

At the same time, Volynkin added that several “interested departments” are considering the possibility of issuing certificates to those who have been vaccinated with Russian drugs against COVID-19.

On January 20, the head of the EU Delegation to Russia, Ambassador Markus Ederer, said that the EU countries have not yet considered the possibility of making vaccination against coronavirus infection a prerequisite for issuing Schengen visas.

Earlier on the same day, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, said that the government is working on the issue of issuing vaccination certificates to Russians who have been vaccinated against coronavirus. This includes documents that will be recognized by other countries.

On January 16, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that they do not exclude the introduction of immune passports in the event of a change in the situation with COVID-19. However, the organization has not yet recommended introducing a requirement for international travelers to prove their vaccination against coronavirus.

In early January, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to consider the issue of issuing certificates for those vaccinated against COVID-19. It was noted that it is also necessary to work out the issue of international recognition of these certificates in order for citizens to leave the Russian Federation, enter the Russian Federation and cross the borders of foreign states.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December 2019. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data, 3,868,087 cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 73 619 deaths were recorded, 3 318 173 people recovered.

