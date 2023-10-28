Zakharova: the drones used to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant contained components supplied by the West

Previously, the drones used to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) used components supplied by the West. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, the commentary was published on website departments.

On the evening of October 26, an attack by three unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kursk nuclear power plant was stopped. The plant’s press service later clarified that the infrastructure facility is operating as normal, the radiation background at the nuclear power plant and near it is normal at the level of natural values.

“According to preliminary data, the unmanned aerial vehicles used to attack nuclear power plants used components supplied by Western countries,” Zakharova said.

The diplomat clarified that one of the drones crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse, damaging its walls. The other two fell on the station’s administrative building complex.