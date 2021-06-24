Specific work on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin is already underway, formulated after the summit with American leader Joe Biden in Geneva. This was announced on June 24 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“In the areas in which the President of Russia gave the relevant instructions, the Foreign Ministry has already begun concrete work,” she said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel.

In addition, Russia, as Zakharova noted, expects that American officials will listen to the decisions made by the American president.

“We presume that, after all, American officials will listen, among other things, to the decisions of the leadership of their country, and the statements that endlessly come from the White House – the official representative, some unnamed sources, through the State Department, will be correlated with the decisions, which the American president accepts, ”Zakharova emphasized.

On June 22, the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said that Russia hopes to work out a security equation with the United States following the Geneva summit. He said that Russia had sent the United States a whole series of proposals to develop the agreements. The ambassador added that the American side also sent a series of meeting proposals.

The meeting between Putin and Biden took place on June 16 at the Villa La Grange in Geneva. First, the presidents held talks in a narrow format, they lasted half an hour longer than the 1 hour and 15 minutes planned by the protocol. After that, an expanded meeting between the delegations of Russia and the United States took place. In general, taking into account the break, the summit took about three and a half hours.

Following the talks, the leaders adopted a joint statement on strategic stability. The parties also agreed on the return of the ambassadors of the two countries and the continuation of consultations on the further fate of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3).

After the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the talks were held “in the same language,” and called his American counterpart a very constructive, balanced and experienced politician. Russia and the United States, he said, have expressed a desire to bring their positions closer.