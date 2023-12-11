Russian Foreign Ministry: more than 1,050 Russian citizens managed to be transferred from the Gaza Strip to Egypt

More than 1,050 Russian citizens were brought to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing and delivered to the Russian Federation during the evacuation from the Gaza Strip. About it reported in the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry named the total number of Russians taken out of the conflict zone. “More than 1,050 compatriots were able to be withdrawn and safely delivered to Russia,” the message says.

Russian diplomatic missions in Cairo, Tel Aviv and Ramallah, specialized units of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other departments continue to work to return all Russians from the Gaza Strip home, the ministry indicated.

The day before, on December 10, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced that 70 Russians would be evacuated from the Gaza Strip in the near future. On December 9, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that about 100 Russians arrived from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.