Russia is ready to provide free grain supplies to the countries most in need, as well as completely replace Ukrainian grain for all interested countries. This was announced on December 2 to the publication Newsweek Ambassador-at-Large, Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Oleg Ozerov.

He specified that Russia could supply 500,000 tons of grain free of charge to the most needy countries. In addition, in exchange for grain from Ukraine, Moscow is ready to offer grain at prices acceptable to all parties.

“The Russian leadership considers the development of ties with the African continent as a strategic task of foreign policy,” the high-ranking diplomat added.

According to him, food security will be a priority topic of discussion at the economic summit in St. Petersburg next year. Russia is ready to fulfill its obligations in such areas as the export of agricultural products, fertilizers, energy carriers and other essential goods, Ozerov stressed.

Russia and Ukraine account for almost a third of the world’s wheat and barley exports, which are vital to maintaining food security around the world, including in Africa.

Earlier, on December 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the words of the leaders of the countries of the European Union (EU) that there are no sanctions against Russian grain and fertilizers are a lie. According to him, UN Secretary General António Guterres is engaged in lifting restrictions on Russian exports, but the US and EU are extremely slow to respond, exceptions are literally “knocked out”.

He recalled that Russian grain and fertilizers are still subject to a ban on banking transactions and restrictions on freight and ship insurance.

On November 29, the first ship with Russian fertilizers left the port of the Netherlands for Africa. Earlier, ships with fertilizers were arrested in European ports in a number of countries, because their producers were on the sanctions lists. In this regard, Russia decided to transfer these cargoes free of charge to needy countries, primarily African ones.

On November 7, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, told Izvestiya about the promise of the Russian organization that in the near future it would be able to achieve the removal of restrictions on the export of Russian food in accordance with the grain deal.

At the end of October, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow was ready to transfer fertilizers stuck in EU ports for free to the poorest countries, but the West did not give them away. The Russian leader was outraged by the decision to lift restrictions and bans on Russian fertilizers in Europe, and then issue an explanation that they were lifted only for EU countries, thus limiting supplies to countries in need.

The food deal was concluded on July 22 in Istanbul. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.