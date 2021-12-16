Russia in its proposals on security guarantees outlined NATO specific ideas aimed at preventing further escalation of the situation. This was announced on Thursday, December 16, by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova.

“We perfectly understand the tension that the US and NATO are stirring up in the world. But look at what Russia is responsible for? Russia responds, firstly, with absolute restraint, but by demonstrating the ability to prevent further escalation and response. And the second – with constructive proposals for negotiations on stability and security, ”she said on the air of the Big Game program on Channel One.

Zakharova also noted that the Russian Federation expects from the United States a response to the proposals and constructive work on the draft documents. In addition, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that NATO cannot ensure its security at the expense of claims to a similar right of another country and another people.

On the eve of Zakharova said that the situation in Ukraine is worrying, and NATO countries are increasing the supply of weapons in order to “add fuel to the fire.”

Also on December 15, Yevgeny Schmidt, a member of the Bundestag International Affairs Committee, in an interview with Izvestia, pointed out that the North Atlantic Alliance must stop pursuing an unfriendly policy towards Russia and proceed to de-escalation.

He noted that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO, contrary to promises, made progress towards the Russian borders, accepting new members, deploying troops at the borders and completely ignoring Russia’s concerns for its security.

On December 10, it became known that the Kremlin plans to convey to the leadership of the United States and NATO its conceptual vision of the issue of security in Europe. On December 15, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov handed over Moscow’s proposals to US Deputy Secretary of State Karen Donfried.

On December 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that after admission to NATO, weapons threatening Russia could be deployed in Ukraine. The head of state also expressed the hope that “all concerns about NATO expansion” will be heard.

Articles about the allegedly possible Russian invasion have repeatedly appeared in the Western media. So, on November 19, The New York Times reported that the US administration had warned the allies about the alleged plans of the Russian Federation to attack the territory of Ukraine and called for new anti-Russian measures to be prepared.

On November 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the West is artificially stirring up hysteria with its statements. According to him, provocations are not ruled out, and the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance should stop “pumping up Ukraine with modern weapons.”