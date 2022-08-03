Head of Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Drobinin announced the end of the era of cooperation between Russia and the West

The era of constructive interaction between Russia and Western countries has passed the point of no return – regardless of the outcome of the Ukrainian crisis, it is impossible to return to the previous level of cooperation. End of partnership proclaimed Aleksey Drobinin, Head of the Foreign Policy Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an article for the International Affairs magazine.

“Regardless of the duration and outcome of the SVO (special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”), we can already state that the thirty-year era of generally constructive, albeit not problematic, cooperation with the West has irrevocably ended,” Drobinin said.

The diplomat noted that at the moment Russia is in the acute phase of a hybrid confrontation with the United States and its allies. According to him, the goal of the enemy is once and for all “to eliminate Moscow as a geopolitical competitor.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the trip of the speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the United States is trying to prove to the world its impunity, their policy can be described as “what I want, I turn back.” He added that he sees no other reason “to create such an irritant almost out of the blue.”