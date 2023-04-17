Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin: The EU has lost political weight after the Nord Stream accident

The European Union (EU) has lost political and economic weight after the accident on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said. His words are reported by the correspondent of “Lenta, ru”.

“As a result, the European Union was forced to leave behind all its claims to autonomy and unconditionally submit to the course of the United States,” the diplomat said at the conference “Ukraine between Russia and the West.”