In any case, Russia and the United States will have to conduct a dialogue and come to an agreement, Alexander Darchiev, director of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on December 23.

He noted that for this it is necessary to “renounce messianism and mentoring habits”, which are inappropriate in the current conditions.

“You still have to talk and negotiate. ‹…› This is real diplomacy, which should be based on respect for the history, culture and values ​​of the host country,” he said. TASSanswering a question about Moscow’s expectations from the appointment of the new US Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Lynn Tracy.

The Senate of the US Congress approved Tracy for the post of US Ambassador to Russia on December 21. At the same time, the American Republican Senator Rand Paul called the decision to approve Tracy for this post erroneous. In his opinion, it is wrong to send an ambassador to Russia, which supports the entry of Ukraine and Georgia into NATO.

On November 30, Tracy announced that she was counting on the expansion of communication channels between Moscow and Washington. She noted that during her tenure as Deputy US Ambassador to Moscow, there was a serious narrowing of communication channels.

Russia, on the other hand, gave an agrément (prior consent) to Tracy back in September.

Prior to this, the duties of Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Moscow were performed by Elizabeth Rud. Also, since 2019, the post of US Ambassador to the Russian Federation has been held by John Sullivan, but on September 4, he left this post, at the same time ending a 40-year career in civil service. The reason was family circumstances.