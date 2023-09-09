Foreign Ministry: de-dollarization of economic ties between Russia and China has already taken place

The de-dollarization of economic ties between China and Russia has already taken place. More than 80 percent of settlements between countries are made in national currencies, said in an interview RIA News Georgy Zinoviev, Director of the First Department of Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The share of national currencies in Russian-Chinese settlements is growing at an extremely fast pace: if at the beginning of 2022 it was about 25 percent, now it is already over 80 percent,” he explained.

Zinoviev stressed that trading in the ruble/yuan pair had already exceeded the volume of trading in the US dollar. According to him, Russian and Chinese economic operators “massively move away from the” toxic “currencies of Western countries and give preference to the ruble and yuan.”