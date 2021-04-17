Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the April expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic.

“Prague is well aware of what will follow such tricks,” quoted Zakharova on April 17 REN TV…

Earlier on Saturday, First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister, Interim Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic. According to him, they were allegedly identified as members of the Russian special services. However, no evidence was presented.

The first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Vladimir Dzhabarov, commented on the actions of Prague on April 17. In his opinion, Russia’s response to the expulsion of 18 diplomats from the Czech Republic should be proportional, it is necessary to act according to the percentage of the number of employees in the embassy.

As the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said, expelling Russian diplomats, the Czech authorities are following the Russophobic course of the United States.

Dmitry Novikov, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, noted that there are no grounds for expelling diplomats from the Czech Republic. According to him, the expulsion of diplomats in the EU countries resembles a “race for loyalty to Washington.”

The situation with Russian diplomats was preceded by the imposition of American restrictions on Russia. US President Joe Biden signed a decree on April 15 introducing new anti-Russian sanctions. It also became known about the expulsion of 10 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced countermeasures on April 16 in response to US actions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Moscow’s plans to stop the work of some US funds, expel 10 American diplomats from the country and announce the inclusion of a number of officials from the leading structures of the Washington administration on the sanctions list.