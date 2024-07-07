Morgulov: BRICS countries participate in shaping the global agenda

Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said that the BRICS countries are participating in the formation of the global agenda and are becoming the driving force of the global economy. His words are conveyed by RIA News.

“Through joint efforts, we have managed to create a culture of dialogue in BRICS, based on respect for each other’s path of development and taking into account each other’s interests,” said Morgulov.

He added that the absence of a dominant power in BRICS helps the organization’s member countries find common ground and solutions to complex issues.

“According to preliminary estimates, average economic growth rates in the BRICS countries this year remain significantly higher than the global average,” the diplomat noted.