Zakharova: Armenian and US exercises undermine security cooperation with Russia

The Armenia-US Eagle Partner exercises scheduled for July 15-24 undermine Yerevan’s security cooperation mechanisms with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, reports TASS.

According to her, the West imposes NATO Armed Forces standards on Armenia through training programs. She noted that this leads to the Western side gaining additional leverage over the domestic and foreign policy of the republic.

“Such steps by Yerevan, which are becoming systemic, undermine the prospects for the functioning of the established mechanisms of interaction in this area,” Zakharova said. The official representative of the Foreign Ministry added that the exercises cause nothing but regret.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin stated that the European Union Mission (EU) in Armenia can collect intelligence data on objects in Russia, as well as other countries neighboring the republic. Moscow negatively assesses the work of the EU mission on Armenian territory, he emphasized.