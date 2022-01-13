The United States and NATO do not want to abandon the further expansion of the alliance to the east, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in an interview with the TV channel RTVI…

The diplomat said that Washington and Brussels do not want to discuss Moscow’s basic requirements for security guarantees in Europe. At the talks, Moscow put forward proposals to de-escalate tensions: refusing to expand NATO to the east, curtailing the alliance’s infrastructure and returning it to its borders as of 1997, as well as not deploying missiles near Russian borders.

According to Ryabkov, the US and NATO are ready to discuss only secondary demands, which will not be able to radically change the relationship between the West and Russia and change the status quo. “No is not said, but speaking on terms and on topics that are more convenient for the West is not an option for us, because we are interested in the opposite,” Ryabkov said.

In an interview, Ryabkov also said that Russia continues to firmly defend its interests, which is why NATO considers Moscow its main adversary. In addition, he added that the US and NATO are reluctant to accommodate the Kremlin on proposals for security guarantees.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference following the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council said that only Ukraine and NATO can decide on Kiev’s membership. According to Stoltenberg, the Kremlin has no veto power over Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.