Zakharova: Lavrov will meet with UN Secretary General Guterres in New York

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, will hold a meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres in the United States. She spoke about this during a briefing broadcast on YouTube.

Earlier, Zakharova announced Lavrov’s negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow. According to her, the meeting will be held on September 18. “There will be an exchange of views on the issue of Ukrainian settlement, as well as ensuring stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region,” the diplomat said.