Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will complete the evacuation of all Russian citizens remaining in the Gaza Strip

Moscow will soon complete the evacuation of all Russian citizens remaining in the Gaza Strip. This is stated in statementpublished on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The coordinated work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other relevant departments, our diplomatic missions in Cairo, Tel Aviv, Ramallah and Doha continues. In the coming days, it is planned to remove the Russian citizens and members of their families remaining there from the conflict zone,” the diplomatic department indicated.

Earlier it became known that 250 Russians evacuated from Gaza would be housed in Chechnya.

Since November 12, more than 500 people have been transported from Gaza to Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry informed that there are more than a thousand people on the evacuation lists.