Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin voiced RIA News action plan in case Russia is disconnected from the SWIFT payment system.

According to him, in this situation, Moscow will use other opportunities. At the same time, Pankin indicated that Russia does not intend to abandon SWIFT yet.

The deputy minister stressed that the issue of possible partners in case of developing an alternative to SWIFT is not being discussed yet.

Earlier, Pankin admitted the appearance in Russia of an alternative to the SWIFT payment system. According to him, the emergence of such a system will not only be a response to the modern geopolitical environment, but also a response to the need to modernize payment methods, taking into account advances in the digital sphere. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in turn, noted that Moscow sees the need to switch to national or alternative currencies for the dollar in settlements with other states and is actively engaged in abandoning Western-controlled payment systems.

SWIFT is an international system for transferring information and making payments between banks. More than 11 thousand large organizations in 200 countries are connected to it. Russia is one of the most active participants in the system.