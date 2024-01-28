The Foreign Ministry warned the West about the consequences of confiscation of Russian real estate and assets

Moscow will give an adequate response to Western attempts to confiscate Russian real estate and assets. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, calling what was happening a “blatant encroachment,” reports RIA News.

“We have spoken more than once about the illegitimacy of unilateral coercive measures taken by Western countries against Russian property abroad. The seizure violates the fundamental principles and norms of international law, including the sovereign equality of states,” the ministry emphasized.

Such actions can be regarded as “banal, blatant theft by one group of states of the property of another,” the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Earlier, Reuters wrote that the European Union is unlikely to confiscate frozen Russian assets. According to Europeans, this step carries too many risks.