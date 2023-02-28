Deputy Foreign Minister Pankin: Western countries seek to prevent sea transportation of oil from Russia

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin accused Western countries of seeking to use their monopoly position in the financial and insurance market to hinder seaborne oil shipments from Russia. His words lead TASS.

The diplomat also stressed the absence to date of significant economic consequences from the introduction of conditional restrictions. “In coordination with the Russian Ministry of Energy, work is being carried out with the main importers of our oil,” he said.

Pankin added that currently energy cooperation and trade with friendly states is carried out without political reservations on their part.

Earlier, a Liberian-flagged tanker was detained in Albania, it is suspected that it was secretly transporting Russian oil in violation of EU sanctions. According to police intelligence, the tanker was loaded with cargo from Azerbaijan, but was then loaded with Russian fuel from another ship in the Greek port of Kalamata.